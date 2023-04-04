Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in OGE Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in OGE Energy by 371.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after buying an additional 356,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OGE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $42.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.15%.

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

In related news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

