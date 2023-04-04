Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in AMETEK by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $144.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.87. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

