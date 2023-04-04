RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $538,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR opened at $202.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.86. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.18 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.93%.

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

