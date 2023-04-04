Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,775,000 after buying an additional 6,010,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,791,012,000 after buying an additional 1,674,989 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,843,000 after buying an additional 1,485,253 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,511,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,566,128,000 after purchasing an additional 988,063 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.16, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

