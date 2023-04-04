Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,324,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,487 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 657,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,276,000 after purchasing an additional 184,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,872 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY opened at $217.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.16.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

