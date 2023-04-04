National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,510 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $14,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.32 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.35 and a 200-day moving average of $119.25. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

