National Bank of Canada FI Sells 65,521 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,200,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,521 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $14,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.95. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.94 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

