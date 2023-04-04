National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,765,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864,508 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.26% of Clarivate worth $14,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLVT. CWM LLC grew its stake in Clarivate by 341.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clarivate by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Clarivate by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:CLVT opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clarivate Profile

A number of research firms have commented on CLVT. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.