National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 370,350 Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 156.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,350 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.43% of Nuvei worth $15,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVEI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Nuvei from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.31.

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. Nuvei Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.17.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

