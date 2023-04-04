National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 34,911 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,911 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Graco were worth $17,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Graco by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Graco by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Graco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Graco by 74.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.63. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $73.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. Graco’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.