National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,656 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $16,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $159.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.41. The company has a market capitalization of $361.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $159.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $1.1887 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.