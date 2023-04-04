National Bank of Canada FI Has $16.84 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 439,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,434 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $16,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Dynatrace by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Dynatrace by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dynatrace by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

DT stock opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 422.50, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.12. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $49.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.16 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 125,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,972 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $216,232.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 932,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,559,513.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,836,494 shares of company stock valued at $669,887,270 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

