Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after acquiring an additional 378,049 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after acquiring an additional 217,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after acquiring an additional 212,555 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $377.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $420.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

