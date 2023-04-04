National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 115,300 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.64% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $16,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $113,704.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 3,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $169,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,865,008.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $113,704.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,655 shares of company stock worth $699,126. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.11.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 5,957.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.87.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

