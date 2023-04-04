Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Stock Position Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 253,924.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523,546 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.17% of Gold Fields worth $15,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

GFI opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.2425 dividend. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

