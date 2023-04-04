National Bank of Canada FI Has $17.30 Million Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,860 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $17,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BHP Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CLSA downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.05) to GBX 2,510 ($31.17) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.53) to GBX 2,550 ($31.67) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.26) to GBX 2,900 ($36.02) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.19%.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

