Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 814 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,903 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNDM. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,119,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,919,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,567,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 700,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,537,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,045,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $123.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TNDM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.