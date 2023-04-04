Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $611,000 Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $579,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. SQN Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,121,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,161,000 after purchasing an additional 110,229 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.79.

Insider Activity

SentinelOne Price Performance

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $2,924,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $2,924,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $25,069.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,084. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

