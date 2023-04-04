Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,717.73 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,601.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,537.21. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $15,317,901. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,080.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,844.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

