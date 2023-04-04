Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 3,222 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Samsara were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,279,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after buying an additional 809,646 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,765,000 after buying an additional 239,226 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,326,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,156,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after buying an additional 57,217 shares during the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 23,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $273,265.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,965.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 23,866 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $273,265.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,965.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 360,983 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $7,551,764.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,141,566 shares of company stock valued at $93,396,023 over the last ninety days. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IOT opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.92. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

