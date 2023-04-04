Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 18,292 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,292 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 129,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGOV opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $46.32.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.