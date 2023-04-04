Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 729,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,701,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 223,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 170,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.