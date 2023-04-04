Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.47.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.82%.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Further Reading

