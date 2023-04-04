Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,551,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,024 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 121.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,636,000 after purchasing an additional 302,741 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,734,000. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AZPN opened at $231.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.49. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.93 and a twelve month high of $263.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Aspen Technology

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZPN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

