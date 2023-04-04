Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 555,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,041 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,617,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after buying an additional 595,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,482,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 3,261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,719 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,108,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 59,214 shares during the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BNGO shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of BNGO opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

