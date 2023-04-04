Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) by 199.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,652 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 1.16% of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the third quarter worth $337,000.

QAT stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62.

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

