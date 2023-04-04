Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,933 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.24%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

