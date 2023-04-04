Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,118 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after buying an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

