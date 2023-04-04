Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stock Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Confluent were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 720.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Confluent by 3,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 145,391 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth about $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Confluent by 13.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $5,677,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $149,922.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,345.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $5,677,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,690,484 shares of company stock worth $44,033,743 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Confluent Stock Down 3.5 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

CFLT stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. Confluent’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

