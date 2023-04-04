Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $995,000 Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $32,597.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at $162,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $850,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $32,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,858,296 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.90.
About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.
