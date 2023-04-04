Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $995,000 Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $32,597.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at $162,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $850,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $32,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,858,296 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $95.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.83.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.90.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.