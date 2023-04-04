Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 2,223 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,420,000 after buying an additional 1,731,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 168.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,161,000 after purchasing an additional 950,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,036,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,390,000 after purchasing an additional 434,268 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 68,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $2,091,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,976,278 shares in the company, valued at $576,878,851.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 68,786 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $2,091,094.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,976,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,878,851.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George A. Scangos sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $250,219.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,462.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,235,480 shares of company stock worth $33,775,305. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.26.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

