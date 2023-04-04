Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,960,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,693,000 after acquiring an additional 181,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 198,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 40.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,374,000 after purchasing an additional 351,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.05.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,513.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $1,252,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,513.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $28,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,721,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,141 shares of company stock worth $5,560,229 over the last ninety days. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

