Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Paychex were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after acquiring an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after acquiring an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Paychex by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after purchasing an additional 238,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $111.33 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 76.14%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

