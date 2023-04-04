Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 554 Shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 1.95% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLSW. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 526.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 162,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 136,346 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter worth $784,000.

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLSW opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.74. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16.

About Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF

The Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (FLSW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Switzerland RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Swiss equities, excluding small-caps. FLSW was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

