Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,832,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,718 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $126,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 4.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YMM opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $10.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.03 and a beta of 0.10.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $278.73 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YMM. TheStreet cut Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

