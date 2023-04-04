AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Short Interest Update

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.0 days.

AlloVir Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54. AlloVir has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AlloVir will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AlloVir

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir

In related news, insider Vikas Sinha sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,963.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,031,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Vikas Sinha sold 5,111 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $25,963.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,031,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,240,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 34,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $174,929.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,135 shares of company stock worth $219,126 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AlloVir by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AlloVir by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AlloVir by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in AlloVir by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALVR shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AlloVir from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AlloVir from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

