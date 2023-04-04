AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Short Interest Up 6.8% in March

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AlloVir from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AlloVir from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. AlloVir has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $364.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. Analysts expect that AlloVir will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 34,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $174,929.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,163.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Vikas Sinha sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,963.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,031,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,240,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 34,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $174,929.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,135 shares of company stock worth $219,126 in the last three months. 54.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AlloVir

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in AlloVir during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AlloVir by 33.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in AlloVir by 27.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.