Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Update

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 28th total of 330,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 291,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Afya Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Afya stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $983.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.85. Afya has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $17.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Afya

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 36.0% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 420,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Afya by 5.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 458,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,818 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

