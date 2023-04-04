Short Interest in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Declines By 5.2%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the February 28th total of 330,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AFYA opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $983.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. Afya has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $17.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Afya in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Afya by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Afya by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Afya in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

