Short Interest in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Increases By 5.7%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the February 28th total of 8,040,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,567 shares of company stock valued at $427,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.40 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

