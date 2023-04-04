Short Interest in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Decreases By 5.1%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the February 28th total of 3,120,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $144,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,287.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $921,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,763,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $144,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,287.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,381,515. 56.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amkor Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.99. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

