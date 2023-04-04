ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $673.99 on Tuesday. ASML has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $698.59. The stock has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $647.58 and a 200-day moving average of $573.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ASML will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

