ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Update

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ASML by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after buying an additional 809,708 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,580,822,000 after buying an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,698,000 after buying an additional 177,339 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,294,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,528,000 after buying an additional 135,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $673.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $698.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $647.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

