Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Short Interest Down 5.9% in March

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the February 28th total of 10,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Bloomin’ Brands

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.87.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 89.75%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Articles

