Short Interest in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Expands By 5.6%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 28th total of 8,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Bit Digital from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
Bit Digital Price Performance
Shares of BTBT stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 4.54. Bit Digital has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.
Institutional Trading of Bit Digital
About Bit Digital
Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The firm focuses on its mining business located globally in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bit Digital (BTBT)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.