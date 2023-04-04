Short Interest in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Expands By 5.6%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 28th total of 8,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Bit Digital from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of BTBT stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 4.54. Bit Digital has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTBT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bit Digital by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,899,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,162,521 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bit Digital by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,734,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 949,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bit Digital by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 848,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 670,658 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Bit Digital by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,204,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 451,838 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bit Digital by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 443,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 324,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The firm focuses on its mining business located globally in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

