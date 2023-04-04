Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Short Interest Update

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 28th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Bright Green

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Green during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Green during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Green during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Green during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Green during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Bright Green Stock Up 17.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGXX opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Bright Green has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

