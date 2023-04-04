Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the February 28th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 9,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.07 per share, with a total value of $382,925.07. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,417,797.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $483,621.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 220,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,657.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane acquired 9,801 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.07 per share, with a total value of $382,925.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,797.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 65,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,215 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after buying an additional 171,384 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 238.9% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $66.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $845.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Cimpress will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMPR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cimpress

(Get Rating)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.