Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Short Interest Update

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the February 28th total of 117,600 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. purchased 6,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $196,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,190. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. purchased 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $97,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,330. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 6,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $196,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,190. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 29,912 shares of company stock valued at $829,467 over the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40,878 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 123.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,663 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,031,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $27.34 million during the quarter.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

