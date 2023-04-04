Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Update

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,120,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 28th total of 22,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $940,000. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

Bilibili Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of BILI stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.08. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $890.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.96 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 34.55%. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Articles

