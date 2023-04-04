Short Interest in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Expands By 5.6%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 28th total of 8,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Bit Digital from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th.

BTBT stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Bit Digital has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $127.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 4.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bit Digital by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,899,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,521 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Bit Digital by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,734,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 949,938 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Bit Digital by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,204,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 451,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bit Digital by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bit Digital by 378.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 848,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 670,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The firm focuses on its mining business located globally in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

