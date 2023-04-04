Short Interest in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Expands By 5.6%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 28th total of 8,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Bit Digital from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th.
Bit Digital Price Performance
BTBT stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Bit Digital has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $127.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 4.54.
Bit Digital Company Profile
Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The firm focuses on its mining business located globally in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
